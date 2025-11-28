Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive with 31-28 win over Chiefs

The day started so promising for the Chiefs as Jaylen Watson intercepted Dak Prescott on the third play from scrimmage. The Chiefs took an early 7-0 lead.

It was the Cowboys’ day in the end, though.

Prescott threw for more than 300 yards; Watson had a crucial pass interference penalty late that helped the Cowboys run out the clock; and the Cowboys beat the Chiefs 31-28.

In what felt like a must-win for both teams, the Cowboys kept their playoff hopes alive with a third consecutive win that moved them to 6-5-1. They beat the 2024 Super Bowl teams — the Eagles and Chiefs — in four days. The Chiefs lost for the third time in four games and now appear longer-than-long shots to make the postseason at 6-6.

The Cowboys outgained the Chiefs 457 to 362.

Prescott completed 27 of 39 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, and George Pickens had six catches for 88 yards. Javonte Williams ran for 59 yards on 17 carries and caught a touchdown pass, and backup running back Malik Davis had a 43-yard touchdown run.

The Chiefs had 10 penalties for 119 yards. They punted five times and forced only one Cowboys punt.

The Cowboys ran out the final 3:27.

Patrick Mahomes went 23-of-34 for 261 yards and four touchdowns. Rashee Rice had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, and Kareem Hunt ran 14 times for 58 yards.