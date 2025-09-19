Cowboys leaning toward not playing Jadeveon Clowney Sunday

After defensive end Jadeveon Clowney signed with the Cowboys this week, he said he planned on making his debut for the team in this Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Clowney has been at practice all three days this week, but it looks like the Cowboys have a different plan for when Clowney will be making his first appearance of the season.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website, that it will be a game-time call about playing Clowney this week. Jones added that “the lean is toward him not playing this week,” so something would have to change the team’s minds over the next 48 hours.

Clowney had 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks with the Panthers last season.