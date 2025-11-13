Cowboys list only Solomon Thomas as out of Thursday’s practice

The Cowboys returned to practice on Thursday, the first time they have been on the field since Marshawn Kneeland’s death a week ago.

Coming off their bye week, the Cowboys had only one player out of practice.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) did not practice.

Three safeties were limited, including Malik Hooker, who had his 21-day practice window opened. Hooker is working his way back from a toe injury.

Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) and Alijah Clark (ribs) also were limited. Wilson last played in Week 7, and Clark played Weeks 5-8 before his injury.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder) and left guard Tyler Smith (knee) were the other players who were limited.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) were full participants. Winfrey is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.

The Cowboys play the Raiders on Monday Night Football.