Cowboys LT Chuma Edoga carted to training room

The Cowboys are dominating the Rams, up 43-17 in the fourth quarter, but they have lost left tackle Chuma Edoga.

Edoga started in place of Tyron Smith, who is inactive with a neck injury.

Edoga, who also has started at left guard this season, was blocking on Dak Prescott’s 24-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb with 13:13 left in the game. Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner inadvertently crashed into the right leg of Edoga.

Rookie Asim Richards in to play left tackle for the Cowboys.

Prescott has 304 passing yards and four touchdowns, and Lamb has 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns.