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Cowboys’ Markquese Bell arrested for possession of controlled substance

  
Published April 11, 2026 06:54 AM

Cowboys safety Markquese Bell was arrested on drug charges Friday in the Dallas suburb of Prosper, Texas.

Collin County, Texas, records show that Bell was arrested on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

No details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Bell signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after a college career that saw him arrive at Maryland as a highly sought-after recruit, only to get suspended from the team and leave the school before ever playing a game. He then transferred to Coffeyville Community College and transferred again to Florida A&M.

Last year Bell played all 17 games for the Cowboys and was on the field for 32 percent of their defensive snaps and 63 percent of their special teams snaps.