Cowboys’ Markquese Bell arrested for possession of controlled substance

Cowboys safety Markquese Bell was arrested on drug charges Friday in the Dallas suburb of Prosper, Texas.

Collin County, Texas, records show that Bell was arrested on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

No details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Bell signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after a college career that saw him arrive at Maryland as a highly sought-after recruit, only to get suspended from the team and leave the school before ever playing a game. He then transferred to Coffeyville Community College and transferred again to Florida A&M.

Last year Bell played all 17 games for the Cowboys and was on the field for 32 percent of their defensive snaps and 63 percent of their special teams snaps.