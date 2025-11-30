Cowboys officially designate Trevon Diggs for return

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is officially on his way back to the lineup.

Team owner Jerry Jones said on Friday that he expects Diggs to play against the Lions on Thursday night in Week 14 and Diggs was formally designated for return on Sunday. That gives him a 21-day window to be activated, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll need much of it.

Diggs went on injured reserve after suffering a concussion while at home in October. He has also been dealing with knee issues this season and the time off was expected to help on that front as well.

The Cowboys also announced that they have signed running back Israel Abanikanda to their practice squad.