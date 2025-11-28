 Skip navigation
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jerry Jones expects CB Trevon Diggs to return in Week 14

  
Published November 28, 2025 01:01 PM

The Cowboys expect to open the 21-day practice window for Trevon Diggs this week, and owner Jerry Jones said the cornerback should play in Week 14.

“He wanted to be on the field last night, but he’ll be on the field in Detroit, in my view, barring the unexpected,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

The Cowboys placed Diggs on injured reserve Oct. 25 after an accident at home on Oct. 16 left him with a concussion. Executive vice president Stephen Jones also said the stint on injured reserve would help Diggs fully heal his knee.

Diggs has had stints on injured reserve the past two years as well. He missed 15 games in 2023 after tearing an ACL and six games last year with a knee injury that ultimately required surgery.

Diggs has 18 tackles in six games this season.