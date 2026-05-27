Cowboys place Parris Campbell on reserve/retired list

A veteran receiver is hanging up his cleats.

The Cowboys placed Parris Campbell on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday, according to the league’s daily transaction wire.

Campbell, 28, was a Colts second-round pick in 2019. But he had a lot of trouble staying healthy in his first few years before playing all 17 games in 2022. That was his best season, as he caught 63 passes for 623 yards with three touchdowns.

Since then, Campbell has bounced around the NFC East. He played 12 games for the Giants in 2023 before winning Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles, appearing in all three postseason games for the club.

Campbell spent last season on Dallas’ practice squad, appearing in just one game.

In his seven seasons, Campbell caught a total of 123 passes for 1,117 yards with six TDs.