Cowboys place S Malik Hooker on injured reserve

  
Published October 4, 2025 02:07 PM

The Cowboys placed safety Malik Hooker (toe) on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

He will have to miss at least the next four games before returning.

Hooker injured his toe in the tie with the Packers on Sunday night.

In four games, Hooker has 20 tackles.

The Cowboys signed safety Alijah Clark to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move. An undrafted rookie, Clark has yet to play a regular-season game.

Juanyeh Thomas will start in Hooker’s place.

The Cowboys also announced they elevated wide receivers Jalen Brooks and Jalen Cropper from the practice squad.

The Cowboys will be without wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo on Sunday. Mingo remains on injured reserve after the Cowboys did not activate him back to the active roster.