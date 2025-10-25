 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys put Trevon Diggs on injured reserve

  
Published October 25, 2025 05:19 PM

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Friday that injured reserve was a consideration for cornerback Trevon Diggs and the team went ahead and made the move on Saturday.

Diggs missed last Sunday’s win over the Commanders with a concussion and will now miss the next four games as a result of the move. Diggs was also listed with a knee injury when he was ruled out for this week’s game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to go with DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Trikwese Bridges, Caelen Carson, and Reddy Stewart at cornerback.

Running back Malik Davis has also been elevated for Sunday’s game.