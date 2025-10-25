Cowboys put Trevon Diggs on injured reserve

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Friday that injured reserve was a consideration for cornerback Trevon Diggs and the team went ahead and made the move on Saturday.

Diggs missed last Sunday’s win over the Commanders with a concussion and will now miss the next four games as a result of the move. Diggs was also listed with a knee injury when he was ruled out for this week’s game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to go with DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Trikwese Bridges, Caelen Carson, and Reddy Stewart at cornerback.

Running back Malik Davis has also been elevated for Sunday’s game.