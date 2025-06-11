 Skip navigation
Cowboys-Rams will hold a joint practice ahead of their preseason game

  
Published June 11, 2025 05:10 PM

The Cowboys and Rams train 23 miles apart.

Thus, it only makes sense they would hold a joint practice this preseason, as they have many times since the Cowboys returned to Southern California for training camp.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys and Rams are scheduled to practice together on Aug. 5 in Oxnard, California.

The teams meet in the first preseason game at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9.

Brian Schottenheimer is in his first season as the Cowboys’ head coach after being promoted to replace Mike McCarthy this offseason.