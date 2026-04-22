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Cowboys receiving calls from other teams, with “every type of trade” possible

  
Published April 22, 2026 01:12 PM

With two first-round draft picks — No. 12 and No. 20 — the Cowboys could be a popular trade partner for teams looking to trade up. There’s also a possibility they try to trade up to get a top defender for a unit that allowed a franchise-record 511 points last season.

Jerry Jones confirmed on Wednesday that the Cowboys have already started getting calls from other teams.

“We look at both [trading up or trading down],” Jones said, via K.D. Drummond of USA Today. “There’s every type of trade possible. Players on other rosters, draft picks, all of that is in play.”

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said there is “nothing concrete” right now, which is as expected. The phones in the Cowboys’ draft room are sure to ring on Thursday night as the 12th overall pick approaches.

“You could imagine making a call right now and making a trade. Picks or players,” Jerry Jones said. “That hasn’t usually been our experience. . . . [But] the nature of having extra picks in that first round gives more credence to some options. And one that would be up or down.”

Jerry Jones added that receiving calls is better than making calls because “the results are better.”