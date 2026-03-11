 Skip navigation
Cowboys reportedly won’t re-engage the Raiders on a possible Maxx Crosby trade

  
Published March 10, 2026 09:34 PM

The Cowboys were in on Maxx Crosby, before he was tentatively traded to the Ravens.

They’re now out.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys won’t re-engage the Raiders for a possible trade for Crosby.

Via Jane Slater of NFL Media, an unnamed team source said “we’ve moved on with Rashan Gary.”

And while, yes, the Cowboys did indeed trade for the former Packers edge rusher, this is Maxx Crosby we’re talking about. All due respect to Rashan Gary, but it’s Maxx Freakin’ Crosby.

The Cowboys could be setting the stage to squeeze the Raiders, if they get desperate to move him, now that their best offer has evaporated like a puddle of piss in the Patagonian Desert.

For now, though, the Cowboys have officially moved on from a possible Maxx Crosby trade.