Cowboys restructure contracts of Dak Prescott, Tyler Smith, create cap room

The Cowboys have created some cap room in advance of the new league year beginning next week.

Per a report from ESPN, Dallas has restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and left tackle Tyler Smith.

By doing so, the Cowboys have freed up about $48 million in cap space.

Prescott’s restructure created roughly $31 million in cap space while Smith’s created roughly $17.6 million.

Prescott is currently under contract with Dallas through 2028 with several void years on the backend of his deal. Smith is signed through 2030.