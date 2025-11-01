 Skip navigation
Cowboys rule out safeties Donovan Wilson, Alijah Clark

  
Published November 1, 2025 05:07 PM

The Cowboys ruled out six players for Monday Night Football, including two safeties.

Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) and Alijah Clark (ribs) will not play.

In addition, the Cowboys list safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) as questionable to play. Thomas, though, participated fully for the first time since his migraines began.

Thomas landed on the practice report for the first time on Oct. 16 and has missed the past two games.

The Cowboys also ruled out linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), linebacker Jack Sanborn (groin) and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back). Winfrey, Revel and Overshown are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee) and center Cooper Beebe (ankle) are questionable.

Punter Bryan Anger (illness) returned to practice on Saturday, and right guard Tyler Smith (knee) had his first full practice of the week.