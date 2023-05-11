 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys scheduled for six primetime games, back-to-back Thursday games

  
Published May 11, 2023 04:56 PM

The Cowboys did not play back-to-back Thursday games in 2022, ending a six-year streak of scheduled games on Thanksgiving and the following Thursday. (The COVID-19 season of 2020 postponed the Cowboys game against the Ravens scheduled for the week after Thanksgiving.)

The NFL has returned the tradition to Dallas’ schedule this season.

For the seventh time, the Cowboys will play on the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

They host the Commanders on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, which annually is the highest-rated regular-season game. The Cowboys then host the Seahawks a week later, on Thursday, Nov. 30.

America’s Team has six primetime games, with three of them at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cowboys’ open with a Sunday Night Football Game on the road against the Giants on Sept. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Their other primetime games are at the 49ers on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 8, on the road against the Chargers on Monday Night Football on Oct. 16, at home against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 10 and at home against the Lions in a Saturday night game on Dec. 30.