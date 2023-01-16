 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys score another touchdown; Brett Maher misses another PAT

  
Published January 16, 2023 05:14 PM
nbc_hhmb_nfcwildcardrecap_230116
January 16, 2023 01:43 PM
The Cowboys have scored four touchdowns. Brett Maher has missed four extra points, setting an NFL record.

Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-0.

Maher also missed his only attempt last week, so he has missed five in a row.

The Cowboys scored on a 2-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. Gallup went out of the back of the end zone, came back into the field of play and caught the pass, but Bucs defensive back Carlton Davis tipped the ball, making it a legal play.

Maher then hit the top of the right upright for his fourth miss of the night. He missed the first two wide right and the third wide left.

His four misses have set a modern-era NFL record.

Prescott is 18-of-23 for 243 yards and three touchdowns.