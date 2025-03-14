Cowboys sign free agent pass rusher Dante Fowler

Veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler is set for his second stint with the Cowboys.

Fowler and the Cowboys agreed to a one-year contract today, according to multiple reports.

The 30-year-old Fowler previously spent two seasons in Dallas in 2022 and 2023 before playing in Washington in 2024. The former No. 3 overall pick of the Jaguars, Fowler also played for the Rams and Falcons.

Last year Fowler played in all 17 games for the Commanders, with seven starts, and recorded 10.5 sacks.

Fowler is No. 58 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.