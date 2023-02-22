 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys sign Tristan Vizcaino

  
Published February 22, 2023 12:27 PM
nbc_pft_michaelirvin_230221
February 21, 2023 12:22 PM
After NFL Network pulled Michael Irvin off the air, Mike Florio unpacks the news that Marriott has removed Irvin's $100 million lawsuit from state court in Texas to federal court.

When Brett Maher was struggling to kick the ball through the uprights in the postseason, the Cowboys signed Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad but did not play him in their loss to the 49ers.

Vizcaino will get another chance to show the Cowboys that he can handle the job. The Cowboys announced that they have signed Vizcaino to their offseason roster on Wednesday.

Vizcaino kicked off for the Patriots in two games last season and he also went 2-of-2 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in one appearance with the Cardinals. He was also 6-of-7 on field goals and 10-of-15 on extra points in six games for the Chargers in 2021 and 3-of-3 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points for the 49ers in 2020.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team was “back to the drawing board ” at kicker at the end of their season, so Vizcaino will likely be getting some company once it is time for the team to get back on the field.