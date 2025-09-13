 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Cowboys sign WR Ryan Flournoy to active roster

  
Published September 13, 2025 01:19 PM

The Cowboys had an open spot on their 53-man roster after putting defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve this week and they filled it on Saturday.

They announced that wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has been signed off the practice roster. Flournoy played 14 snaps on special teams in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles as a temporary elevation.

Flournoy also played in 11 games last season. He had 10 catches for 102 yards in addition to playing a similar special teams role.

The Cowboys also elevated cornerbacks Zion Childress and Robert Rochell to the roster from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the Cowboys face the Giants on Sunday.