Cowboys sign WR Ryan Flournoy to active roster

The Cowboys had an open spot on their 53-man roster after putting defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey on injured reserve this week and they filled it on Saturday.

They announced that wide receiver Ryan Flournoy has been signed off the practice roster. Flournoy played 14 snaps on special teams in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles as a temporary elevation.

Flournoy also played in 11 games last season. He had 10 catches for 102 yards in addition to playing a similar special teams role.

The Cowboys also elevated cornerbacks Zion Childress and Robert Rochell to the roster from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the Cowboys face the Giants on Sunday.