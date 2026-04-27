Cowboys sign WR Tyler Johnson, LB Curtis Robinson

The Cowboys signed three veteran players to one-year deals, the team announced Monday.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was previously reported, but the Cowboys also signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson and linebacker Curtis Robinson.

Johnson, 27, spent last season with the Jets. He played 12 games with five starts, seeing action on 292 offensive snaps.

Johnson made 12 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2020, and he spent two seasons with them, one with the Texans, two with the Rams and last season with the Jets.

Johnson, who won a Super Bowl ring in Tampa, has 88 receptions for 1,025 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Robinson, 27, has played 29 games with three starts in five seasons. He has seen time with the Broncos and 49ers, and Robinson started for the first time in his career with San Francisco last season when he played a career-high 248 snaps.

Robinson has played 335 defensive snaps and 432 on special teams and has 52 tackles and a pass defensed.