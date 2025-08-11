Cowboys still working out whether Joe Milton or Will Grier is the backup QB

The Cowboys still are figuring out Joe Milton.

Acquired in a trade from the Patriots this offseason, Milton played 59 snaps in the Cowboys’ preseason opener against the Rams before leaving with a bruised elbow. He went 17-of-29 for 143 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Brian Schottenheiemer said the Cowboys will spend the preseason determining whether Milton or Will Grier is the backup to Dak Prescott.

“I think our plan all along has been: We need to find out about Joe Milton,” Schottenheimer said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News. “Under no circumstance am I panicked or worried about Joe Milton. Joe Milton played really well in the second half. He did some really great things. He calmed down. He figured it out.”

Grier played the final seven snaps after Milton’s injury.

He spent 2022 on the Cowboys’ practice squad and returned to the team’s practice squad last season after the Eagles released him.

Grier went 2-of-3 for 14 yards and ran for a touchdown Saturday.

“We know who Will is,” Schottenheimer said. “We’re not surprised when he goes in there and does that.”

The Cowboys, though, don’t know who Milton is yet, which is why Schottenheimer said he hasn’t made a decision on the team’s backup.

“It’s figuring out more about Joe Milton,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s the unknown more than it is the competition.”

Milton, who is in his second season, went 22-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown in his only regular-season action as a rookie. Grier has not played in a regular-season game since 2019 when he started two games for the Panthers and threw no touchdowns and four interceptions.