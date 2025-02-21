Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells: We’re really focusing on becoming more physical

Tight ends coach Lunda Wells is a holdover from the Cowboys’ 2024 coaching staff, but the team is trying to chart a new course offensively in 2025 and Wells sounds like he’s on board with it.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said recently that he wants the unit to “create violence” and that his goal is to find “what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit.” Wells echoed that approach by saying the Cowboys have struck “the right direction” by melding what Wells and head coach Brian Schottenheimer did in the past with the vision being shared by newer members of the staff.

“One of the biggest things that we’re really focusing on offensively is being more physical,” Wells said, via the team’s website. “Really, on both sides of the ball, as a team, being physical and dominating a line of scrimmage is gonna be a big focal point for us this offseason and going forward,” Wells added.” That will be one of the biggest themes going into this deal.”

The Cowboys’ ability to turn the offseason talk into on-field results will go a long way toward determining how successful they’ll be in Schottenheimer’s first season in his new job.