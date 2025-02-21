 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_full_nbaallstar_250220.jpg
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums
nbc_pft_pftpm_ussportsbetting_250220.jpg
U.S. sports betting industry sees record revenue

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells: We’re really focusing on becoming more physical

  
Published February 21, 2025 07:25 AM

Tight ends coach Lunda Wells is a holdover from the Cowboys’ 2024 coaching staff, but the team is trying to chart a new course offensively in 2025 and Wells sounds like he’s on board with it.

Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams said recently that he wants the unit to “create violence” and that his goal is to find “what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit.” Wells echoed that approach by saying the Cowboys have struck “the right direction” by melding what Wells and head coach Brian Schottenheimer did in the past with the vision being shared by newer members of the staff.

“One of the biggest things that we’re really focusing on offensively is being more physical,” Wells said, via the team’s website. “Really, on both sides of the ball, as a team, being physical and dominating a line of scrimmage is gonna be a big focal point for us this offseason and going forward,” Wells added.” That will be one of the biggest themes going into this deal.”

The Cowboys’ ability to turn the offseason talk into on-field results will go a long way toward determining how successful they’ll be in Schottenheimer’s first season in his new job.