nfl_pftpm_franchisetag_250218.jpg
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Cowboys OC Klayton Adams wants offense to “create violence” in games

  
Published February 19, 2025 07:12 AM

Klayton Adams was an offensive line coach before he became the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and he’s bringing the same mentality with him from his old job to his new one.

Adams met the media on Tuesday for the first time since being hired and said there are “a lot of nice pieces to work with” in Dallas. Adams said he’ll work to deploy those units with the same objective that he looked for from the offensive line in Arizona.

“The same thing that I want from every player on offense, and that is to create violence in the game,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “Be aggressive, run, hit, I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction. So if there’s gray area, what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit and be violent?”

The Cowboys failed to assert themselves as a running team during the 2024 season and they’ve talked about changing that in 2025. Hiring Adams was a significant part of that plan and they’ll work to implement his vision over the coming months.