Cowboys OC Klayton Adams wants offense to “create violence” in games

Klayton Adams was an offensive line coach before he became the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and he’s bringing the same mentality with him from his old job to his new one.

Adams met the media on Tuesday for the first time since being hired and said there are “a lot of nice pieces to work with” in Dallas. Adams said he’ll work to deploy those units with the same objective that he looked for from the offensive line in Arizona.

“The same thing that I want from every player on offense, and that is to create violence in the game,” Adams said, via the team’s website. “Be aggressive, run, hit, I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction. So if there’s gray area, what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit and be violent?”

The Cowboys failed to assert themselves as a running team during the 2024 season and they’ve talked about changing that in 2025. Hiring Adams was a significant part of that plan and they’ll work to implement his vision over the coming months.