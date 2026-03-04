 Skip navigation
Cowboys tender CB Reddy Steward as an ERFA

  
Published March 4, 2026 11:34 AM

The Cowboys have moved to hold onto cornerback Reddy Steward.

Steward’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Oliver Chell announced that the Cowboys have tendered Steward as an exclusive rights free agent. Steward can’t negotiate with other clubs once the tender is in place, so he’ll be back to compete for time in the Dallas secondary once he signs his deal for 2026.

Steward spent time with the Bears and Vikings after going undrafted in 2024 and was claimed off of waivers by the Cowboys last August. He appeared in every game and recorded 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel, Trikweze Bridges, and Caelen Carson are also set to return as Cowboys corners in 2026.