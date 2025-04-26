Cowboys third-round pick Shavon Revel likely starts camp on active/PUP

The Cowboys drafted East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. with the 76th overall pick Friday night. He likely would have gone earlier if not for a torn anterior cruciate ligament that cost him all but three games last season.

Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team doctor, did Revel’s surgery.

“Right now, I’m running in a straight line,” Revel said. " I can lift heavy. . . . Haven’t gotten to the brakes and cutting yet, but I’ve been cleared by Dr. Cooper to at least progress my way up into doing things like that.

“So now that I’ve got time, whenever I go back home or when I ever get to the facility, I’ll work on those things.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Revel likely starts training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“We will get him in here and see where he is,” Jones said. “Dr. Cooper did the surgery, and they feel optimistic. This kid’s very motivated . . . and there’s obviously an opportunity here. He is young, [so the hope is] that he exceeds expectations and starts to practice up during the process of training camp, but we also know it could be later than that.”

Cowboys starting cornerback Trevon Diggs could miss most or all of the season with a knee injury, so Revel has an opportunity to start opposite DaRon Bland.