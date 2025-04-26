 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys third-round pick Shavon Revel likely starts camp on active/PUP

  
Published April 26, 2025 12:32 PM

The Cowboys drafted East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. with the 76th overall pick Friday night. He likely would have gone earlier if not for a torn anterior cruciate ligament that cost him all but three games last season.

Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team doctor, did Revel’s surgery.

“Right now, I’m running in a straight line,” Revel said. " I can lift heavy. . . . Haven’t gotten to the brakes and cutting yet, but I’ve been cleared by Dr. Cooper to at least progress my way up into doing things like that.

“So now that I’ve got time, whenever I go back home or when I ever get to the facility, I’ll work on those things.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Revel likely starts training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

“We will get him in here and see where he is,” Jones said. “Dr. Cooper did the surgery, and they feel optimistic. This kid’s very motivated . . . and there’s obviously an opportunity here. He is young, [so the hope is] that he exceeds expectations and starts to practice up during the process of training camp, but we also know it could be later than that.”

Cowboys starting cornerback Trevon Diggs could miss most or all of the season with a knee injury, so Revel has an opportunity to start opposite DaRon Bland.