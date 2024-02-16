Cowboys to hire Jeff Zgonina as defensive line coach

The Commanders hired former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach and the Cowboys are now set to hire a former Commanders assistant for a role on Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the Cowboys will hire Jeff Zgonina as their defensive line coach. Zgonina spent the last four years in the same role in Washington.

Prior to joining Washington, Zgonina was the defensive line coach for the 49ers. He has also worked for the Giants and Texans since ending a 17-year career as an NFL defensive lineman.

The Cowboys’ previous defensive line coach was Aden Durde. He is now the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks.