Cowboys to interview Jonathan Gannon, Zach Orr for DC job

  
Published January 12, 2026 05:12 PM

The Cowboys are scheduled to interview former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon for their open defensive coordinator position, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

They also requested an interview with Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, per Hill.

The Cowboys also want to interview Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, Broncos defensive pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard and their own defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotton.

Gannon spent the past three seasons as the Cardinals’ head coach. He earned that job with his two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator.

He also has worked for the Falcons, Titans, Vikings and Colts, though his time with the Eagles is his only experience as a defensive coordinator.

Orr is a Dallas-Fort Worth product who played collegiately at the University of North Texas. He spent the past two seasons as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, his only experience calling the defense.

This season, the Ravens were 24th in total defense, 30th in passing defense, 18th in scoring defense, 30th in total sacks and 18th in takeaways.

Orr and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer coached together with the Jaguars in 2021.