Cowboys to re-sign Chuma Edoga

The Cowboys are bringing back one of their own free agents.

According to multiple reports, Chuma Edoga will sign a one-year deal to return to Dallas.

Edoga, 26, spent last year with the Cowboys. He appeared in all 17 games with six starts. He played 35 percent of Dallas’ offensive starts and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

The Jets selected Edoga in the third round of the 2019 draft. He appeared in 24 games with 12 starts for New York before the team waived him in 2022. He then spent that season with the Falcons, playing in two games with one start.