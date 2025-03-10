Cowboys to re-sign LS Trent Sieg

The Cowboys lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis, but they have agreed to terms with one of their own.

Long snapper Trent Sieg reached agreement on three-year $4.45 million deal that includes $3.1 million guaranteed with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s the fifth-richest deal for a long snapper in the NFL, with second-most guaranteed money at the position.

The Cowboys lost their special teams coach, John Fassel, but they still have the best kicker in the NFL in Brandon Aubrey and one of the best returners in KaVontae Turpin. Now, they have retained Sieg.

He spent the past two seasons with the Cowboys after five with the Raiders.