Cowboys trade up from No. 12 to No. 11, take S Caleb Downs

The Ohio State University is dominating The 2026 NFL draft.

Four Buckeyes have gone off the board in the first eleven pick.

The Cowboys completed the quartet by taking safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall. Dallas traded up from No. 12 in a move with the Miami Dolphins. The Cowboys gave up two fifth-round picks to execute the flip-flop — picks No. 177 and No. 180.

That’s huge for the Dolphins, since they need as much young and cheap talent as they can get, given that they’re carrying $99.2 million in dead money over the next two years due to the failed Tua Tagovailoa contract.

For Dallas, it’s an effort to improve a defense that was not nearly good enough in 2025. Downs should make a huge difference.