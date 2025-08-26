 Skip navigation
Cowboys waive Deuce Vaughn, Will Grier, Traeshon Holden, among their moves

  
Published August 26, 2025 05:58 PM

The Cowboys announced their moves to get to 53 players Tuesday.

They made the trade of offensive lineman Asim Richards to the Saints official.

They released 13 vested veterans: OL La’el Collins, OL Saahdiq Charles, OL Geron Christian, OL Hakeem Adeniji, CB Israel Mukuamu, DL Earnest Brown IV, CB C.J. Goodwin, CB Michael Ojemudia, CB Robert Rochell, QB Will Grier, CB Kemon Hall, LB Darius Harris and LB Buddy Johnson.

They waived 18 others: RB Deuce Vaughn, OL Nick Broeker, DT Denzel Daxon, DT Tommy Akingbesote, WR Josh Kelly, WR
Traeshon Holden, WR Jalen Cropper, WR Jalen Brooks, TE Princeton Fant, TE John Stephens Jr., TE Rivaldo Fairweather, TE Tyler Neville, CB Troy Pride, S Mike Smith, S Alijah Clark, LB Justin Barron, RB Malik Davis and DE Tyrus Wheat.

They waived CB Christian Matthew with an injury designation.

They placed DE Payton Turner (ribs) and WR Jonathan Mingo (knee) on injured reserve with a designation to return.

LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Shavon Revel and CB Josh Butler on the reserve/physically unable to perform.