Cowboys waive DL Perrion Winfrey

The Cowboys’ table-setting for the start of the 2026 league year included parting ways with a defensive lineman on Thursday.

The league’s daily transaction wire shows that they have waived Perrion Winfrey.

Winfrey signed with the Cowboys last June after playing in the UFL, but missed much of the season with a back injury. He returned to make one appearance and had two tackles.

Winfrey also played in 13 games for the Browns in 2022, but was released the next summer after being accused of threatening a woman with a gun. He played one game for the Jets in 2023 and had 25 tackles and a half-sack over those two stops.