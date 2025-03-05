Cowboys will put Zack Martin in their Ring of Honor

Zack Martin won’t be playing guard for the Cowboys anymore, but he will remain part of the landscape at the team’s games for many years to come.

Martin announced his retirement after the end of the 2024 season and the team held a press conference to celebrate his career at their facility on Wednesday. During that press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Martin will be added to the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

That decision is not a surprising one. Martin was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler during his time in Dallas.

That level of performance should also make Martin an easy choice for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’ll have to wait five years for that shot so the Dallas honor may come first.