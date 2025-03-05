 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

giants_mpx.jpg
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
nbc_csu_jalenmilroe_250305.jpg
QB Milroe still a ‘project’ entering NFL draft
nbc_csu_qbcarousel_250305.jpg
Darnold re-signing with MIN would hinder McCarthy

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys will put Zack Martin in their Ring of Honor

  
Published March 5, 2025 12:54 PM

Zack Martin won’t be playing guard for the Cowboys anymore, but he will remain part of the landscape at the team’s games for many years to come.

Martin announced his retirement after the end of the 2024 season and the team held a press conference to celebrate his career at their facility on Wednesday. During that press conference, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Martin will be added to the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

That decision is not a surprising one. Martin was a seven-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowler during his time in Dallas.

That level of performance should also make Martin an easy choice for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he’ll have to wait five years for that shot so the Dallas honor may come first.