nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Crypto group claims credit for green dildo at Vikings-Titans game

  
Published August 25, 2025 01:18 PM

Yes, dildos at sporting events have made a comeback.

The NFL saw a green one land on the field in Nashville on Friday night, for a Vikings-Titans preseason game. Via Margaret Fleming of FrontOfficeSports.com, a group supporting a crypto meme coin claimed credit for the stunt. The same same group said it was behind the recent throwing of green dildos on the court at multiple NBA games.

It happened again on Sunday, at the FedEx Cup in Atlanta. The item landed on the 18th green before being kicked into a sand trap.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident in Tennessee. Given the prevalence of the NFL’s all-seeing Hawk-eye camera system in each stadium, Project Dildo Toss could eventually be going a little, well, cockeyed.