Crypto group claims credit for green dildo at Vikings-Titans game

Yes, dildos at sporting events have made a comeback.

The NFL saw a green one land on the field in Nashville on Friday night, for a Vikings-Titans preseason game. Via Margaret Fleming of FrontOfficeSports.com, a group supporting a crypto meme coin claimed credit for the stunt. The same same group said it was behind the recent throwing of green dildos on the court at multiple NBA games.

It happened again on Sunday, at the FedEx Cup in Atlanta. The item landed on the 18th green before being kicked into a sand trap.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident in Tennessee. Given the prevalence of the NFL’s all-seeing Hawk-eye camera system in each stadium, Project Dildo Toss could eventually be going a little, well, cockeyed.