Cut on forehead by beer can, Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman declares, “I bleed for this city!”

At Friday’s parade celebrating the Eagles’ latest Super Bowl championship, G.M. Howie Roseman took a beer can to the head.

The crescent-shaped wound fits with the fact that the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX in the Crescent City, evening things out after a Super Bowl XV loss to the Raiders in the Superdome.

Taking to the podium that capped the slow roll of buses through Philadelphia, Roseman declared, “I bleed for this city!”

The city should bleed for Roseman. He built the 2017 roster that won Super Bowl LII and rebuilt all of it around one common starter (right tackle Lane Johnson) to win another championship seven years later.

And the Eagles could be on the front end of a dynasty of their own, since Roseman has compiled the most talented overall team in football.

At next year’s parade, however, he might want to wear someone’s helmet.