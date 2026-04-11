D.C. Defenders, up 28-0 over Houston, have biggest halftime lead in UFL history

The home opener for the defending UFL champions is going well.

The D.C. Defenders lead the Houston Gamblers at halftime of their Week 3 game, 28-0. It’s the biggest halftime lead in UFL history.

The game has featured the UFL debut of Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Taulia Tagovailoa has completed nine of 18 passes for 66 yards and an interception that was returned 70 yards for a touchdown by Defenders cornerback Gareon Conley, a first-round pick of the Raiders in the 2017 NFL draft.

Defenders kicker Matt McCrane has kicked another 60-yard field goal, good for four points under new UFL rules.

The Defenders opened the season with a loss in St. Louis. A win today would move the Defenders to 2-1.