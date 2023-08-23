DJ Chark dealing with hamstring injury

One of rookie Bryce Young’s key targets is dealing with an injury.

D.J. Chark has a hamstring injury, the team announced. But per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, the injury is not considered serious.

During his Wednesday press conference, head coach Frank Reich noted that Chark had an injury but did not go into any specifics about it.

Receiver Terrace Marshall also is dealing with a back injury. But Reich said that he’s not anticipating the team making any further moves to increase depth at receiver.

The Panthers host the Lions on Friday night for their preseason finale. The club will then open the season on the road against the Falcons on Sept. 10.