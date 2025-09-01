Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys’ six captains

Brian Schottenheimer intended to have only four captains, but the players talked him into six.

Teammates voted Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb offensive captains, joined by Osa Odighizuwa and Donovan Wilson as the defensive captains. Brandon Aubrey and C.J. Goodwin will serve as the special teams captains.

“You look at those guys and their leadership comes in all different forms,” Schottenheimer said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “That’s what I like about [this group]. I was blown away. The guys made it very clear, ‘Hey Schotty, four is not enough.’ The way the voting came in, it was really close. It’ll be cool for those guys to have the ‘C’ on their jersey.”

The Cowboys also will have a “captain of the week” beginning in Week 2.

The past five seasons the Cowboys did not have permanent captains. Instead, they named captains on a weekly basis.