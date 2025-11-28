Dak Prescott credits coach Brian Schottenheimer for “amazing” leadership in recent weeks

After the Cowboys completed a pair of wins only four days apart against the Super Bowl LIX teams, we made the case for coach Brian Schottenheimer getting coach of the year consideration.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott would undoubtedly vote for Schottenheimer, if Dak had a ballot.

“It’s been amazing,” Prescott told reporters after the game, when asked about Schottenheimer’s leadership in recent weeks. “It has. And I just credit him for being the same, being consistent, and it’s something that he talks about, but to actually watch him be consistent and be the same man through the adversity and now through some success, right?

“He’s a hell of a leader. He’s the right guy for the job. We’re all following him. I know you all see clips of the emotions and guys follow him, but that’s just throughout the day. If you were in every team meeting, you would understand that’s who Schotty is. That’s the way he’s going to lead this group and we’re going to follow, we’ve put ourselves with these wins and against these teams in a solid situation. But I know he’s going to continue to press us and sticking to the process. And like I said, Sunday when we go in, this won’t matter anymore. And that’s an echo from Schotty and that’s him doing a hell of a job through everything that we’ve been through to be honest.”

The win over the Chiefs came three weeks after the death of second-year defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, which happened at a time when the players had scattered for the bye-week. At a time when it would have been very easy to go through the motions for the balance of the season, Schottenheimer got everyone on the same page and moving in the right direction.

The challenge continues in six days, against the Lions in Detroit.

“We can be whatever we want to be,” Prescott said. “Everything’s in front of us. I just was telling the offense that when we’re in those kneel downs at the end of the game, but it’s not going to happen next Thursday. It’s going to happen Sunday when we get in the building. It’s just taking it one day at a time, putting everything in, understanding that we win during the week with our preparation and that we just get to come out here and play the game that we love and playing it free.

“All these wins, all they’ve done is just given us more and more confidence. And this brotherhood is as strong and as tight as I’ve been around and seen and we’re playing elite complimentary football right now. . . . We can be proud of what we’ve done, but we’ve got to push forward knowing that that’s all behind us. And what’s important is what’s in front of us. And anything that we’ve done up to this point really doesn’t matter. We’ve still put ourselves in a tough position. Doesn’t mean that we’ve got out of it just because the two teams that we’ve beat. Next week’s just as important as this game was.”

It’s the right attitude. And it’s the only way toward what they’re trying to accomplish, especially since the competition is and will be fierce for wild-card spots in the NFC.

Of course, there’s also a chance the Cowboys will win the division. If the Eagles don’t snap out of it quickly during their Black Friday game against the Bears, the Cowboys will be closer in the rear-view mirror than anyone ever would have expected them to be.