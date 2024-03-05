Dak Prescott “excited” to see what Jerry Jones means by “all-in”

Owner Jerry Jones was “all-in” for the 2024 season . . . until he wasn’t.

His vow to push his chips into the middle of the table lasted for all of a month.

Jones said at the Senior Bowl that the Cowboys were prepared to go “all-in” for this season rather than plan for the future as they have every offseason since a free agent spending spree in 2012. Jones, though, walked back his comments at the Scouting Combine.

Dak Prescott heard Jones’ quote and he is interested in exactly what Jones means by “all-in.”

“Yeah, I’ve heard that one. I’m excited to see it honestly,” Prescott said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “I don’t know. I can’t say I’ve had talks with him about what is all in and how you plan on making those moves. So, let’s see. I’m excited about it.”

The Cowboys aren’t really going “all-in,” which is no surprise given their cap challenges.

Their first move should be lowering Prescott’s $59.4 million cap hit for 2024, the final year of the quarterback’s contract.

Prescott said Monday he is “definitely confident” about getting a deal done this offseason.

“Obviously, it helps the team,” Prescott said of lowering his cap number. “It’s important for the [salary cap] numbers. I’ve heard Jerry say that. That is a process. Both sides understand that. Everything is great. It’ll happen.”