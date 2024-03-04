Dak Prescott “definitely confident” about contract extension

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott welcomed his baby daughter into the world last week and he believes he’ll be getting a new contract from the Cowboys as well.

Prescott announced that his daughter was born last Thursday while at a charity event on Monday and he also commented on his contract status. Prescott is in the final year of his current deal and is set to have a cap number of $59.4 million for the 2024 season, which has led to a lot of discussion about an extension that would make that number more manageable.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that an extension isn’t a necessity, but Prescott said he’s “definitely confident” that a new deal will get done.

“It helps with the team and it helps with the numbers. . . . Everything is great. It’ll happen,” Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the team’s website.

The Cowboys are also expected to talk about contract extensions for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Micah Parsons in the near future, so there will be plenty of negotiating to keep Jones and company busy this offseason.