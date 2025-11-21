Dak Prescott is 160 passing yards from Tony Romo’s all-time team record

Dak Prescott owns three team passing records. He should add another on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Cowboys quarterback is 160 passing yards from the team’s career record. He has not had fewer than 188 passing yards this season.

Tony Romo, Prescott’s predecessor, had 34,183 passing yards in his career. Prescott went over 34,000 career passing yards in the victory over the Raiders on Monday night.

“I’m humbled,” Prescott said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Thankful to be healthy and to be in this position to do it. I was on the production call, and they asked me the same thing: Would I have thought this 10 years ago? And I said, ‘Yeah, I was very arrogant as a rookie.’

“When you’ve played in this game long enough, and you can stay healthy, with my expectations of what my play is, that’s supposed to happen. So just thankful, humbled, super grateful to be playing a game I love at this high of a level. To still be doing it and look forward to keep going any of those that will happen.”

Prescott already holds the team records for career completion percentage (67.1), career completions (3,033) and career passer rating (98.5). He ranks second in passing yards, attempts (4,521) and passing touchdowns (234) and is third in total wins (80).

Troy Aikman is the all-time leader in attempts (4,715) and wins (94), and Romo ranks first in passing touchdowns (247).

But Prescott, of course, does not have what Roger Staubach and Aikman have. He is only 2-5 in the postseason and has never played in an NFC Championship Game, while Staubach and Aikman combined for five Super Bowl titles.