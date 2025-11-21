 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott is 160 passing yards from Tony Romo’s all-time team record

  
Published November 20, 2025 07:37 PM

Dak Prescott owns three team passing records. He should add another on Sunday against the Eagles.

The Cowboys quarterback is 160 passing yards from the team’s career record. He has not had fewer than 188 passing yards this season.

Tony Romo, Prescott’s predecessor, had 34,183 passing yards in his career. Prescott went over 34,000 career passing yards in the victory over the Raiders on Monday night.

“I’m humbled,” Prescott said Thursday, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “Thankful to be healthy and to be in this position to do it. I was on the production call, and they asked me the same thing: Would I have thought this 10 years ago? And I said, ‘Yeah, I was very arrogant as a rookie.’

“When you’ve played in this game long enough, and you can stay healthy, with my expectations of what my play is, that’s supposed to happen. So just thankful, humbled, super grateful to be playing a game I love at this high of a level. To still be doing it and look forward to keep going any of those that will happen.”

Prescott already holds the team records for career completion percentage (67.1), career completions (3,033) and career passer rating (98.5). He ranks second in passing yards, attempts (4,521) and passing touchdowns (234) and is third in total wins (80).

Troy Aikman is the all-time leader in attempts (4,715) and wins (94), and Romo ranks first in passing touchdowns (247).

But Prescott, of course, does not have what Roger Staubach and Aikman have. He is only 2-5 in the postseason and has never played in an NFC Championship Game, while Staubach and Aikman combined for five Super Bowl titles.