Dak Prescott last threw to George Pickens in April, has no idea if the WR will attend minicamp

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens signed the franchise tag on April 29. The team hasn’t seen him since despite Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones saying shortly after Pickens signed the $27.3 million tag that the “expectation” was Pickens would participate in the voluntary offseason program.

Pickens hasn’t, which begs the question of why he even signed the tag.

The Cowboys will hold their mandatory minicamp next week, and quarterback Dak Prescott said Tuesday that he has not talked with Pickens about whether the Pro Bowler will attend.

Further, Prescott said he has not thrown with Pickens since April, which is before the team’s offseason program began.

Prescott, though, is unconcerned about Pickens’ absence.

“I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “But George is George, and he’s fine.”

The fine for missing all three days of the minicamp is $107,911.

Pickens, 25, earned his first Pro Bowl in his first season in Dallas in 2025, making 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.