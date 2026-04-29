George Pickens signs franchise tag

A report last Thursday indicated George Pickens would sign the franchise tag and participate in the offseason program. The Cowboys, though, began their offseason program on Monday without the star wide receiver as he hadn’t signed the tag.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Pickens has signed the tag.

The one-year tender guarantees him $27.3 million for this season.

It also presents the possibility of a trade, but executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys have “zero intention” of dealing Pickens.

Jones also said the Cowboys will not negotiate with Pickens in 2026.

Pickens is scheduled for free agency in 2027.

Pickens, 25, earned his first Pro Bowl in his first season in Dallas in 2025, making 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.