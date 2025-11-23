Dak Prescott looks to extend streak of 18 straight NFC East wins at home

Yes, the Eagles are favored by three points over the Cowboys on Sunday. Don’t tell that to quarterback Dak Prescott.

He has won 18 straight home division games.

The streak dates back to 2017. Prescott is currently tied with Brett Favre, who did it from 1994 through 1998) for the second-longest streak of home division wins since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Prescott is two short of the record, set by Tom Brady with 20 straight home division wins from 2007 through 2014.

For his career, Prescott is 21-2 in home division games. The winning percentage of 91.3 is the highest for any starting quarterback since the merger, with a minimum of 15 starts.

The more important reality for the Cowboys is that they’re 4-5-1. A loss will make it much harder to build the kind of post-bye momentum that could end with a playoff berth.