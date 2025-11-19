Dak Prescott officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer announced Wednesday morning that the injury report would include Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has a hip injury that is “nothing major.”

Prescott was limited in the walk-through after the Monday night victory over the Raiders.

“He got banged around a little in the game,” Schottenheimer said. “He should be fine. We’re going to be real smart with the tempo today, because it’s basically a Tuesday for the [players’] bodies.”

All 53 players practiced for the Cowboys.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), safety Malik Hooker, left guard Tyler Smith (knee), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) joined Prescott as limited participants.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) was a full participant.