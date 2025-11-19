 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
Rodgers won't need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Dak Prescott officially limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published November 19, 2025 05:24 PM

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer announced Wednesday morning that the injury report would include Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has a hip injury that is “nothing major.”

Prescott was limited in the walk-through after the Monday night victory over the Raiders.

“He got banged around a little in the game,” Schottenheimer said. “He should be fine. We’re going to be real smart with the tempo today, because it’s basically a Tuesday for the [players’] bodies.”

All 53 players practiced for the Cowboys.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder/neck), defensive end Dante Fowler (shoulder), safety Malik Hooker, left guard Tyler Smith (knee), defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (calf) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) joined Prescott as limited participants.

Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (back) was a full participant.