Dak Prescott on George Pickens: We’ve worked as much as needed, comfortable with where he’s at

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott advised wide receiver George Pickens to “bet on yourself” when Pickens received the franchise tag earlier this year and Pickens took that advice.

Pickens signed the tag despite the Cowboys saying they have no plans to work out a long-term contract extension with the wideout this offseason. Pickens’s decision has not led him to take part in the voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program, but that isn’t an issue for Prescott when it come to Pickens’s preparation for the season.

While at the team’s charity home run derby Thursday, Prescott said that he and Pickens have done “as much as needed” while working together on their own and that he has no doubt Pickens will hit the ground running once he is with the team.

“I’ve just showed George my support,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “The guy that I know George is, obviously he signed the tag, so when he has to be there and ready to play, he’s going to be there. He’s a hell of a talent. We’ve thrown this offseason, so I’m comfortable with where he’s at and I’m excited for when he can get in the building and get rolling.”

The only mandatory work of the Cowboys’ offseason is at their minicamp in mid-June. Pickens may not be around until that starts, but that won’t be an issue for his quarterback.