Dak Prescott’s fourth TD gives Cowboys a 31-9 lead

Dak Prescott threw his fourth touchdown pass of the night, giving the Cowboys a 31-9 lead. His 2-yard touchdown throw to Ryan Flournoy came with 6:19 remaining in the third quarter.

It is the 13th time in his career that Prescott has thrown at least four touchdown passes in a game.

In the first half, Prescott threw an 18-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb, a 5-yard touchdown to Jake Ferguson and a 37-yard touchdown to George Pickens.

Lamb and Pickens did not start as they were benched for disciplinary reasons, but Pickens has nine catches for 144 yards and Lamb three for 55.

Prescott is 20-of-26 for 246 yards.