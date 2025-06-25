Dallas Goedert: Excited about ways Kevin Patullo sees to get me the ball

Tight end Dallas Goedert is back with the Eagles after agreeing to a pay cut this offseason and he’s enjoyed his first offseason playing for new offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Patullo has been on head coach Nick Sirianni’s staff since Sirianni arrived in Philadelphia and he moved up to the top offensive spot after Kellen Moore left to become the head coach in New Orleans. Patullo’s previous title was passing game coordinator and Goedert said that one of the things he’s done is work on expanding the ways that quarterback Jalen Hurts can get the ball into the tight end’s hands.

“I’m really excited for Kevin,” Goedert said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “He’s been with us since Sirianni got here. He’s waited his turn to get this opportunity. Throughout OTAs, I’ve really loved what he’s doing with the offense. Little changes here and there and I’m really excited for the opportunity just to — with the connection I grew with him the last four years. What he sees in me in different ways that he’s going to get me the ball I’m really excited for.”

Goedert has plenty of company when it comes to targets for Hurts and keeping Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and Devonta Smith involved may not mean much difference in the stat sheet at the end of the day, but a shift in approach could expand the offensive capabilities of the defending Super Bowl champs.